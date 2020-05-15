‘Percy Jackson’ Flopped as a Film Franchise, but Disney+ Aims for TV Series Success

A "Percy Jackson" series is in development at Disney+ and could become one of the platform's next standout hits.

The popular “Percy Jackson” children’s novels are being adapted into a Disney+ television series.

Series author Rick Riordan revealed that his books, which center on a teenage boy who discovers he is the demigod son of the Greek god Poseidon, are being adapted into a television show for the House of Mouse’s streaming service in a cheerful Twitter video and written announcement.

“Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaption of Percy Jackson’s world,” Riordan said on Twitter. “Some of you have even suggested it would be a great series for Disney+. We couldn’t agree more! We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original ‘Percy Jackson’ five-book series, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in Season 1. Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in-person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to be a fantastic, exciting ride!”

Additional details about the “Percy Jackson” Disney+ series aren’t available. The series has not been officially announced; a source close to the project told IndieWire it is in very early development. Riordan previously teased that he had met with Disney in December 2019 for some kind of “Percy Jackson” adaption.

The “Percy Jackson” books are among the most popular children’s literature in recent years, but Hollywood’s adaptions haven’t enjoyed the same level of success. Two films — “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” — were released in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Both films received mixed reviews from critics and fan complaints regarding their deviations from the source material. Though they performed adequately at the box office, plans for a third film, which would’ve been titled “Percy Jackson: Titan’s Curse,” fell apart before production began.

Although “Percy Jackson” didn’t turn into a major film franchise, that is unlikely to stop fans from being ecstatic about the upcoming Disney+ series. If successful, “Percy Jackson” could become a standout Disney+ series and help the platform diversify its offerings. Though Disney+ is enjoying massive subscriber gains, its only tentpole series is “The Mandalorian” and the other noteworthy upcoming series are all based on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, such as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision.”

