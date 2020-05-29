‘Perry Mason’ New Trailer: Matthew Rhys Is Out to Solve a Murder in HBO’s Reboot

The first trailer, released back in April, didn't give much in the way of plot for this new take on the titular detective — but the release of a second tease tells us all we need to know.

There are only a few more weeks to wait before audiences can walk the gritty streets of 1940s Los Angeles with HBO’s reboot of “Perry Mason.” The first trailer, released back in April, didn’t give much in the way of plot for this new take on the titular detective, but the release of a second teaser tells us all we need to know.

Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) is a war veteran who appears to be doing small-time jobs as a private investigator. As the streets are filled with prostitutes and government corruption, business seems to be booming. But when a toddler is killed in a “kidnapping gone wrong” (involving the famous Los Angeles Angel’s Flight), Mason becomes the go-to man to solve the case.

Running parallel to Mason’s investigation is the rise of evangelist Sister Alice, played by Tatiana Maslany. It’s unclear how exactly she fits into things but she is convinced the devil is at play in the City of Angels, and that Mason might be the blessed man able to stamp it out. Look for there to be violence, tears, and a lot of screaming.

“Perry Mason” was a courtroom drama that ran from 1957-1966 starring Raymond Burr. And while Burr’s take on the character saw him as a defense attorney helping the wrongly accused, Rhys is set to play a younger take on the character before he entered a courtroom. This has been an idea percolating in Hollywood since Robert Downey, Jr. was originally set to step into the role back in 2011.

As mentioned when the first trailer dropped, it’s unclear how audiences will respond to this new series when the 1930s to 1940s is dominating television screens. Earlier this year HBO dropped the alternative history series “The Plot Against America” set in 1940s New York, while Showtime is currently focused in the ’40s era with “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” And you’ll notice familiar faces in this trailer, including Jefferson Mays, who played the rumored Black Dahlia killer in TNT’s limited series “I Am the Night” last year.

“Perry Mason” airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max starting June 21st at 9pm.

