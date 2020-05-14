Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in LDJ Productions

IndieWire's parent company has announced a strategic investment in the leading event management and technical production agency.

IndieWire parent company Penske Media Corporation has announced a strategic investment in leading event management and technical production agency LDJ Productions. The investment diversifies PMC’s existing portfolio of media brands that also includes Rolling Stone, Variety, Robb Report, SHE Media, Deadline, ARTnews, and WWD, and will fuel PMC’s ability to further leverage its brands’ world-class content with an in-house live media team.

“Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team across various PMC brands’ events, we know first-hand the quality of people at LDJ,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “While some might only see a challenging environment for all live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the finest experiential agencies in the world and more closely collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled ability to deliver innovative, quality experiences across our brands for many years to come.”

With a brilliant team of designers, engineers and show producers, LDJ brings to PMC its proven commitment to present creative and innovative solutions that amplify the guest experience, create brand loyalty, and leave attendees with long-lasting impressions. Additionally, LDJ has invested significantly in LDJ+, their “Virtual Event” platform, and is a leader in customizable, enterprise-level service as the industry pivots to connecting with their audiences digitally while maintaining a high-quality production value.

With this collaborative partnership, PMC brings to LDJ its operational expertise along with the potential for new business development and escalated growth.

“Jay has assembled some of the very best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are thrilled to join the growing team,” said LDJ CEO Laurie DeJong. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise with PMC’s ambitious and forward-thinking brand leaders as we collectively dream up new ways to provide meaningful experience-driven connections for our clients.”

Based in New York, LDJ’s diverse clientele includes Fortune 500 companies worldwide across a variety of industries that include fashion, beauty, tech, media, finance, and luxury automotive. Having already worked with PMC brands Rolling Stone, WWD and SHE Media, LDJ will seamlessly extend across PMC brands’ industry expertise in entertainment, luxury, tech, fashion, beauty, art and lifestyle.

