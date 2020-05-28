Tarantino Says ‘The Social Network’ Is ‘Hands Down’ the Best Film of the 2010s

"It crushes all the competition," Tarantino said of David Fincher's 2010 Facebook drama.

Quentin Tarantino revealed in January that he considered Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” to be the second best film of the 2010s. The announcement led fans to wonder what the “Django Unchained” and “Pulp Fiction” considered to be the best movie of the last decade, and now Tarantino has made his pick official: “The Social Network.” In a new interview with Premiere (via The Playlist), Tarantino says David Fincher’s 2010 drama crushes all of its competitors and calls screenwriter Aaron Sorkin “the greatest active dialogist.”

Tarantino said, “It’s ‘The Social Network,’ hands down. It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.”

“The Social Network” ranked #16 on IndieWire’s list of the best films of the 2010s, published last summer. “There are timely films, and then there’s ‘The Social Network,’ which was good enough back in 2010 to notch eight Oscar noms and somehow seems as fierce and prescient and essential now, nearly a decade later,” IndieWire deputy editor Kate Erbland wrote of the film. “Pre-dating fake news, the rise of Twitter, and whatever the hell Tik Tok is, ‘The Social Network’ is both a thrilling, queasy exploration of how Facebook came to be and a searing indictment of what it would inevitably become.”

Sony released “The Social Network” in October 2010 to rave reviews and just over $224 million worldwide. The film picked up Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. While the film was considered a Best Picture frontrunner, it ended up losing the prize to “The King’s Speech” in a decision that remains a point of contention for Oscar lovers nearly a decade later. Sorkin said last year he was contemplating writing a sequel to “The Social Network.”

“I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin told AP Entertainment. “A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin. … I’ve gotten more than one email from [Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’”

Jesse Eisenberg, who was nominated for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg, told IndieWire last July he was open to doing a “Social Network” sequel and was just waiting for the call to come in and make it happen.

