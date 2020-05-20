Join TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey as a Special Guest on Screen Talk Live This Week

Register now to watch the conversation and submit questions during the Q&A.

IndieWire’s weekly Screen Talk podcast is going live again this week with a special guest. On Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, Toronto International Film Festival artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey will be joining hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for the latest episode.

A veteran programmer and critic who has worked at TIFF across two decades, Bailey oversees the programming decisions at the biggest film festival of the fall season. He will speak with the hosts about some of the challenges facing the festival circuit in recent weeks and how TIFF is strategizing for this year’s edition. As usual, the episode will also address broader questions facing film culture, from exhibition to distribution.

This week’s episode marks the latest of IndieWire’s ongoing live events, which have included weekly Instagram live sessions, concerts, and a recent panel on French cinema. It will take place almost exactly a year after the 2019 live recording at Cannes, which featured that festival’s director, Thierry Fremaux.

