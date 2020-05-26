Reopening Theaters: Join Studio and Indie Execs for Live Webinar Discussion

Register now to hear Chris Aronson, Dori Begley, Bob Berney, Ted Mundorff, and John Vanco talk reopening theaters at Wednesday's panel.

Memorial Day Weekend usually heralds the height of summer moviegoing. As the film industry heads toward the slow reopening of theaters, from retro programming and drive-ins to the holy trio of “Unhinged,” “The Outpost” and maybe, just maybe, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17, IndieWire is bringing together a panel of industry players to share their knowledge with us.

What are the hazards going forward, as well as the likeliest scenarios? The world is watching as the mighty North American box office, the largest in the world, gets up from its knees. Join our virtual panel discussion hosted by IndieWire this Wednesday at 1 pm PT, 4 pm ET.

To watch the panel and submit questions for the Q&A, register at this form. Registration is free.

The panel is comprised of Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Paramount Pictures; Dori Begley, Executive Vice President, Magnolia Pictures; Bob Berney, CEO Picturehouse; Ted Mundorff, President and COO of Arclight Cinemas; and John Vanco, Senior Vice President, IFC Films, and General Manager, IFC Center.

We will touch on a range of topics, including the impact of the pandemic on independent distributors and studios, theater chains and arthouses, the value of the fall festivals for the film industry, and the challenges facing theatrical exhibition as theaters reopen, from changing consumer habits to perceptions of safety.

Popular on IndieWire

The event marks the latest virtual event in IndieWire’s ongoing live events, which include weekly Instagram live sessions, concerts, and a new video edition of the Screen Talk podcast.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.