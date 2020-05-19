Robert Eggers Hopes Fans Aren’t Getting as Drunk in Quarantine as His ‘Lighthouse’ Characters

The indie favorite is well aware "The Lighthouse" is resonating with moviegoers in the age of quarantines.

Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” has found increased relevance on social media in the age of quarantines and lockdowns. The 2019 psychological thriller stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as lighthouse keepers who mentally unravel while isolated together on a remote island off the coast of New England. The director is well aware his depiction of psychological deterioration while being socially distanced is resonating with cinephiles this year. The director is quarantining with his family in Belfast, Ireland, and recently told GQ magazine that he hopes “The Lighthouse” is serving as a positive cautionary tale for moviegoers in lockdown. In other words, don’t be getting as blackout drunk as Pattinson and Dafoe’s characters.

“I’m not on social media, but I am aware there’s a lot of ‘Lighthouse’ news right now,” Eggers said. “And I’m glad that we could make something that might be helpful in this strange time. I guess ‘The Lighthouse’ can be a cautionary tale. I hope everyone was like, ‘I will not attempt ‘Lighthouse’ levels of drinking turpentine.'”

Pattinson was so committed to playing his character during “The Lighthouse” production that he did attempt to get as drunk as the script called for, which did not have the best results for his health. The actor revealed last year he would get so drunk on set during filming that he would not only vomit but also blackout and pee his pants. Eggers wishes none of this for quarantined “Lighthouse” viewers.

Eggers is quarantined in Belfast, Ireland because that’s where he was planning to begin filming his next feature, “The Northman.” IndieWire reported last month that production on “The Northman” was suspended just a week before cameras were set to begin rolling. Eggers’ follow-up to “The Lighthouse” is a 10th Century Viking epic that stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The director said “most of the actors were there, we were doing makeup and costume tests” when the production went on hold.

“There’s a very small crew that is continuing to work on things,” Eggers said. “Armor makers are working on armor for the characters. Prosthetics are being made. I’m doing my work with the DP [Jarin Blaschke] and the storyboard artist. There are things that need to be happening. Our location manager is constantly checking in on the locations, some of which are just now semi-built sets.”

“The Northman” is backed by New Regency but does not have a release date. Viewers can watch “The Lighthouse” by streaming it on Amazon Prime Video.

