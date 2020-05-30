‘Rocky’ Documentary Narrated by Sylvester Stallone to Premiere On-Demand

"40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic" will premiere on-demand on June 7 and will be narrated by the franchise star himself.

The upcoming “Rocky” documentary narrated by franchise star Sylvester Stallone premieres on-demand on June 9.

“40 Years of ‘Rocky:’ The Birth of a Classic,” written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson, offers a deep-dive into the making of the original “Rocky” film as Stallone recalls his experiences working on the movie.

The documentary’s official trailer, which is linked below, promises a candid and personal look at the making of the film from the actor behind the legendary character.

“The documentary is a golden nugget for ‘Rocky’ fans and casual audiences alike,” Johnson said in a statement. “It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience. We’re proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new footage that they’ve never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen’s home movies, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.”

The upcoming documentary won’t mark Johnson’s first time examining the classic film; Johnson previously directed “John G. Avildson: King of the Underdogs,” a 2017 documentary about the “Rocky” and “Karate Kid” director. Johnson also directed the upcoming “Stallone: Frank, That Is,” a documentary about Frank Stallone, the brother of Sylvester Stallone.

“40 Years of Rocky” was originally expected to air on Epix, which already runs the “Rocky” films and spinoff series “Creed,” last winter. The original “Rocky” film, which centers on an underdog boxer looking to make a name for himself, was a major hit that resulted in Hollywood’s most successful boxing film franchise. There are eight films in the “Rocky” universe, including two “Creed” features, which center on the son of the original film’s antagonist and received positive reviews from critics. A third “Creed” film is in development and Stallone has teased that Rocky is likely to appear in future films in the franchise.

Stallone, 73, has kept busy in Hollywood outside his “Rocky” work. Stallone appeared in a variety of recent films, including “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Backtrace,” and last year’s controversial “Rambo: Last Blood.”

Check out the trailer for “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.