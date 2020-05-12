Join IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for the Latest Live Recording of Screen Talk

Register now to join the watch the latest live recording and submit questions during the Q&A.

In a normal year, the Cannes Film Festival would be kicking off this week, with a range of new films from around the world generating buzz all across the Croisette and beyond. Now, as the festival confirms that it won’t take place this year, many are speculating about what might happen to the films that were scheduled for its lineup. There are a lot of burning questions that demand answers.

Screen Talk is here to find some. On Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, join IndieWire’s Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for the latest live recording of IndieWire’s weekly movie podcast.

Register here to watch the recording and ask questions during the Q&A portion of the discussion.

You can also submit questions in advance via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. (Registrants for the recording will not appear on camera.) During the conversation, the hosts will discuss some of the films they were excited to see this year and how they expect release strategies to evolve in the weeks ahead. They will also delve into other recent developments in the film industry and take questions from the audience. In recent years, Screen Talk has recorded in front of a live audience at Cannes, and last year included Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux as a surprise guest.

This week’s recording is the latest video edition of Screen Talk, and will several other live virtual events hosted on the site, including this week’s panel on French cinema and weekly Instagram Live discussions. You can watch the last two video editions here and here.

