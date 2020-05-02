Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Adapt ‘Bubble’ Podcast Into an R-Rated Animated Film

The duo's upcoming adaptation will mark their second adult-oriented animated project, following 2016's successful "Sausage Party."

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s work on 2016’s hit “Sausage Party” resulted in one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing adult-targeted animated films. Now, the duo is teaming up to adapt the “Bubble” podcast into an age-appropriate animated movie with Sony Pictures Animation.

Variety reported that Sony Pictures Animation is developing the project, based on the 2018 podcast, with Point Grey (“Long Shot,” “The Boys”) and Matt Tolmach (“Jumanji: The Next Level”) producing.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver, and David Manpearl are attached as executive producers, while podcast production company Maximum Fun and Jordan Morris, who created the “Bubble” podcast, are attached as co-executive producers. Morris will also write the script, according to Variety. Hunter, Shaffir, Tolmach, and Point Grey previously worked together on Hulu’s “Future Man” comedy series.

Sources close to production confirmed Variety’s report with IndieWire.

Rogen and Goldberg’s upcoming adaptation will mark their second venture into animated adult projects. Their work on the critically and commercially successful “Sausage Party” received widespread praise, and Rogen has since expressed an interest in pursuing more projects in the medium.

The original “Bubble” podcast took place in a nightmarish version of the gig economy where a small ensemble of monster hunters use an app to get monster-hunting jobs. IndieWire’s Steve Greene lauded the podcast as one of the medium’s best projects in 2018.

“Turns out that the best way to mix things up in the world of audio fiction is to just add monsters. Centered on Morgan (Alison Becker), a gifted slayer of otherworldly beasts, ‘Bubble’ builds out the rest of its alternate reality with plenty of outrageous characters who still feel familiar in their own way,” Green said in his 2018 recap of the year’s best podcast episodes. “Flipping some of the more mundane aspects of big city comedies, ‘Bubble’ imagines how having to deal with massive deadly creatures on a regular basis might affect everything from weekend cookouts to rideshare ratings to unbearable bosses. With a stellar ensemble that also includes Mike Mitchell, Cristela Alonzo, Eliza Skinner, and Keith Powell, it’s brought to life with a satirical edge that’s as powerful as ‘The Sting.’”

