‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Celebrates Black History Month…in June

Yes, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle are in on the joke as the Critics Choice-nominated series will return for a special on June 19.

“Sherman’s Showcase,” the IFC variety show parody, has announced the first details about its next episode: The Critics Choice-nominated series will return on June 19, known in the African-American community as “Juneteenth,” with a one-hour “Black History Month spectacular” to air on both AMC and IFC.

“‘Sherman’s Showcase’ host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades,” said series creators and stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle in an admittedly very meta statement.

The episode will bring the series’ patented blend of zany humor and social commentary with a special that honors African-American icons of the past and present, as well as looking at everything from superheroes, vampires, and a re-imagining of the cult classic film “The Last Dragon.” Special guests on the episode include Michael Ealy, Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, John Legend, Mario Van Peebles, and several more.

The show’s first season, debuting last year, has been a critical darling. IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson called it a series that has “more than enough basic, free-wheeling humor that even the uninitiated will laugh plenty, or will at least come to appreciate its artistry” in his A- review. It was also certified “fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes and was included on several “Best of 2019” lists for television shows.

Salahuddin and Riddle’s humor was evident event in the announcement of their new special: “Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

You can catch up on season one via the IFC app as well as various streaming services, and you can also look at what IndieWire’s Steve Greene thought were the funniest “Sherman’s Showcase” sketches of Season 1.

“Sherman’s Showcase” Black History Month spectacular premieres June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, followed by its IFC premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

