‘Sherman’s Showcase’ Takes on Terrence Howard’s ‘Iron Man 2’ Contract Negotiations — Watch

The entirety of co-creators Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle's "Black History Month Spectacular" will be released in June.

Earlier this month IFC TV announced the Critics Choice-nominated sketch comedy series “Sherman’s Showcase” would celebrate Black History Month in June with a special episode they dubbed the “Black History Month Spectacular.”

The first clip from the episode has dropped and it definitely shows off the humor the series is known for. In the clip, host Sherman McDaniel (Bashir Salahuddin) recounts the top three blackest moments in cinema history, culminating with the No. 1 moment being actor Terrence Howard negotiating his contract for the next “Iron Man” movie.

The scene then cuts to an actor, playing Howard, calling up Marvel and talking to Stan Lee about how skinny and weak his replacement, Don Cheadle, is. Howard was replaced in “Iron Man 2,” allegedly because of interference by star Robert Downey, Jr. “It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one, took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out,” Howard said on Bravo‘s “Watch What Happens Live.”

The episode will air on both the IFC channel as well as AMC with a string of special guests including Michael Ealy, Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, John Legend, Mario Van Peebles, and several more.

In a special announcement coinciding with the special episode Salahuddin and co-creator Diallo Riddle said: “‘Sherman’s Showcase’ host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades. “Thanks to IFC and AMC, he’s finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said ‘No, trust me, let’s hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.’ And Sherman got his wish. He’d also like to ask Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase ‘cats and kittens,’ which he’s been using on the Showcase since 1973.”

You can catch up on season one via the IFC app as well as various streaming services, and you can also look at what IndieWire’s Steve Greene thought were the funniest “Sherman’s Showcase” sketches of Season 1.

“Sherman’s Showcase” Black History Month spectacular premieres June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, followed by its IFC premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

