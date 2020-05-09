‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s New Virtual Episode of SNL

SNL concludes the 45th season with a third virtually produced episode.

“Saturday Night Live” is going virtual on May 9 for the third, and possibly last, time as Season 45 comes to an end and the Studio 8H gang gathers again for a remotely produced episode. The April 25 edition of “SNL at Home” was a marked improvement over the variety show’s first swing at a quarantine-era outing on April 11. News of a new episode was announced by NBC early Saturday. Here’s how to watch it.

The May 9 episode will air at its usual cable time on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, airing live on both coasts. The 90-minute episode can also be viewed via the NBC app or the NBC website. Cord-cutters at home can catch “SNL at Home” on NBC via services including Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling, and fuboTV. And as usual, the episode will be available in full on Hulu beginning Sunday, typically by 12:00 p.m. ET.

Introduced by Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the April 25 episode featured better post-production values, with virtually orchestrated effects allowing cast members to interact physically within a sketch, even while in absentia. From IndieWire’s review: “What a difference a couple of weeks has made. Notably, in terms of production quality and adjusting to the lack of a live audience. Sure, this second ‘SNL at Home’ loses some of the disheveled charm of the first. But it feels familiar, and now like anything can happen…There was a major improvement in this edition of ‘SNL at Home,’ to the point where this is arguably one of the best episodes of the entire season. With better equipment for the cast and more of an idea of what they’re able to do, this was a fuller episode of ‘SNL at Home’ than the first, which bodes well for the future of these special episodes.”

It also didn’t hurt that during that episode, Miley Cyrus delivered a stirring, fireside cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”

Along with airing at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT, the new episode of “Saturday Night Live” will also launch simultaneously at 10:30 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. MT.

Season 45 Finale

𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ‼️🏠#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/3NHlTMGz3e — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2020

