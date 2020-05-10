‘SNL’ Parodies ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ with Bowen Yang as Michael Jordan Superfan Kim Jong-un

Watch a cut-for-time "Saturday Night Live" sketch that spoofs the Michael Jordan docuseries and its quirky cast of characters.

Saturday night’s “SNL at Home” episode has yielded an additional sketch left on the cutting room floor, capping a 45th season that found the Studio 8H gang working remotely to bring us virtually produced laughs in dark times. The digital exclusive, embedded below, stars “Saturday Night Live” Season 45 newcomer Bowen Yang as Kim Jong-un, North Korean Chairman of the State Affairs Commission and unexpected Michael Jordan superfan. The clip parodies the ongoing ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance,” which looks at the last season of the Chicago Bulls and the legacy of the iconic basketball player.

The clip also features Chloe Fineman — who killed it Saturday night with her impressions of both “Fleabag” creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and a manically chatty, quarantined Britney Spears — as journalist Andrea Kremer. Mikey Day weighs in as basketball coach Steve Kerr, while Chris Redd chimes in as Atlantic sports writer David Aldridge, all offering alternate viewpoints that didn’t make it into the ESPN series, which airs a new episode each Sunday. “Nobody likes the ’90s Bulls more than me,” Yang’s Kim Jong-un says. “I freakin’ love that team!”

Check out the clip below, and read IndieWire’s review of Saturday night’s final “SNL at Home” bow here: “While ‘SNL at Home’ certainly isn’t the show at its most ‘normal’ format, that hasn’t stopped ‘SNL’ from trying to replicate said format under these circumstances. However, part of the reason ‘SNL at Home’ has been working is because of how outside-the-box it can get. But this episode is more dedicated to staying within normal confines than the previous at-home episodes this season.”

The Saturday night finale upped the production values, and featured Kristen Wiig performing the cold open, as well as dipping into a few of the other sketches. The episode also featured what was probably the best “Weekend Update” yet, with Michael Che and Colin Jost returning to their usual dry banter, and without a canned laugh track to muddy the proceedings.

Also, if you’re not caught up on “The Last Dance,” check out IndieWire’s review, which says the series “isn’t necessarily an evidence-gathering operation, but as the series goes on, the input from teammates, coaches, and members of the Jordan inner circle all seem to ask whether the outcome of June 1998 was worth all the turmoil. For many viewers lifted by the way ‘The Last Dance’ captures the sweep of history, the likely answer will be ‘yes.'”

