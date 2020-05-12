Sofia Coppola Adapting ‘The Custom of the Country’ for Apple TV+

The project will be Coppola's next for Apple's streaming service after the upcoming film "On the Rocks."

Sofia Coppola is bringing her talents to the streaming television realm: The Academy Award-winning filmmaker will write and direct an adaption of Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country” novel for Apple TV+.

Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country,” first published in 1913, follows Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. The novel was one of many popular works from the prolific Wharton, who was the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for literature.

Sources close to production confirmed that Coppola’s upcoming adaptation is expected to be a limited series. Other details, such as casting and a potential release date, are still under wraps. It is also unknown if the series will be a period piece or offer a contemporary spin on Undine’s ascent up society’s cultural ladder.

“Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” Coppola said in a statement.

The project marks Apple’s second collaboration with Coppola, following the upcoming release of the feature film “On the Rocks.” The upcoming film is directed by Coppola and stars Bill Murray (who starred in Coppola’s acclaimed “Lost in Translation” in 2003) and Rashida Jones.

The Coppola “The Custom of the Country” news marks the latest in a string of announcements about high-profile filmmakers being tapped to create projects for Apple’s streaming service. “La La Land” and “The Eddy” director Damien Chazelle is working on a drama series for the platform and a variety of Hollywood’s leading creators have signed deals with Apple to produce films and television shows for Apple TV+, including “Dickinson” creator Alena Smith, “The Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin, Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, and Simon Kinberg.

Apple TV+ has been actively building out its film and television slate since the streaming service launched last November. The platform recently made an awards season play with its “Defending Jacob” legal drama, which starred Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell. The service’s next original series, the animated “Central Park,” will premiere on May 29.

