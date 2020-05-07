‘Spider-Verse’ Pitch to Unite Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Got Axed

Three generations of movie superheroes were supposed to come together at the end of the Oscar-winning animated movie.

As the internet continues to debate which Spider-Man actor is the best Spider-Man, now comes word that Oscar-winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” originally planned to bring together all three actors who have played the web-slinger on the big screen: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. “Spider-Verse” producer Christopher Miller confirmed his team pitched Sony on an idea to end the animated comic book movie with a tag that united these iterations of Spider-Man. Miller said Sony nixed the idea because “they felt it was too soon.” It had been previously known that Holland was supposed to cameo in the film, but not that his cameo would be with Garfield and Maguire.

“Spider-Verse” featured the voice of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, one of many Spider-Man characters from different dimensions who join forces to stop the villainous Kingpin. The script by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman is designed in such a way that having the Spider-Man characters played by Maguire, Garfield, and Holland show up would’ve made perfect sense. In fact, “Spider-Verse” is probably the only movie where the three actors could’ve all played Spider-Man opposite one another and have it make sense.

Maguire debuted as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s 2002 blockbuster, which is credited with redefining the summer movie season. Maguire appeared in two sequels, with “Spider-Man 2” often being cited as one of the best comic book films ever made. Garfield starred in two “Spider-Man” movies directed by Marc Webb, neither of which earned vast critical acclaim. Garfield’s run brought Sony’s exclusive run with Spider-Man to an end as the studio decided to team up with Disney to allow the superhero to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s where Holland came on board, starring as the character in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” plus additional MCU movies. Holland is already set to appear in a third standalone “Spider-Man” movie.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. A “Spider-Verse” sequel has already been announced by Sony. The studio has set a release date for the follow-up film on April 8, 2022. IndieWire has reached out to Sony for further comment on axing the Maguire-Garfield-Holland moment.

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

