Tony Lives! David Chase Debuts New Scene Imagining ‘The Sopranos’ in Quarantine

Tony Soprano is alive and well in a brand new scene from “The Sopranos” written by series creator David Chase. The scene imagines how Tony, Carmela, Meadow, Christopher, and other fan favorite characters would react while being quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. Chase’s mini “Sopranos” script made its debut on the latest episode of Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa’s “Talking Sopranos” podcast.

“Things are tough right now with all the bad news and things that are going on, it’s nice to have something to laugh about,” Imperioli said while introducing the scene. “David thought it was important to bring some levity to the world, and he wrote these lines about the Soprano characters relating to the coronavirus.”

“The Sopranos” signed off the air after six seasons in June 2007 with a memorable finale that left the fate of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) up in the air. The fade-to-black smash cut that ends the series has led to countless debates as to whether or not Tony was killed while sitting at a restaurant with his family. The new scene finds Tony alive, but it’s simply an imagined scenario and doesn’t change anything about the ambiguity of the series finale. HBO recently made all episodes of “The Sopranos” free to stream on its HBO Now and HBO Go apps.

Next up for Chase is “The Many Saints of Newark,” a “Sopranos” prequel film backed by New Line Cinema. Chase wrote the script for the drama with Lawrence Konner and hired Alan Taylor to direct. Taylor directed several episodes of “The Sopranos” before breaking big with “Game of Thrones” and landing feature directorial gigs on “Thor: The Dark World” and “Terminator: Genisys.” The late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, is playing a younger Tony Soprano in the movie. Warner Bros. is releasing “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters March 12, 2021.

Check out a portion of the new “Sopranos” scene below. Head over to Vulture’s website to read the full transcription of Chase’s latest script.

PAULIE WALNUTS: Man, people call me a germaphobe. Big laugh. Now all I’ve got to say is: See, motherfuckers? And I knew some fuckin’ thing like this was going to happen. I saw the Holy Mother at Bada Bing.

TONY SOPRANO: Sports betting? Fucking gone with the wind, along with professional sports. Me and my friends are dying over here. The president might have a point. Let’s get business and manufacturing going again — by Easter, May Day, whatever the fuck.

MEADOW SOPRANO: I should’ve gone to medical school. I feel so bad about my decision.

CARMELA SOPRANO: I’m so glad my daughter didn’t go to medical school. Imagine where’d she be right now.

CHRISTOPHER MOLTISANTI: I’ve been to Hollywood. Out there they should call it the swine flu.

