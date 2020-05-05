‘Space Force’: Netflix Drops Trailer for Steve Carell-Led Workplace Comedy

Steve Carell will lead the latest branch of the United States' armed forces in Netflix's upcoming workplace comedy series.

Once, he managed a branch of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Now, he’s heading the latest branch of the United States’ armed forces. Netflix has released the trailer for “Space Force,” its upcoming Steve Carell-led workplace comedy series.

Here’s the series’ synopsis, per Netflix: A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

“Space Force” is co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels (“The Office”). John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz will star in the series alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (“The Office”) serves as executive producer.

While the series’ title and synopsis have obvious parallels to the real-world Space Force branch of the nation’s armed forces recently established by President Donald Trump, Carrell notes the show’s potential political timeliness had deceptively little to do with its formation.

“’Space Force came around in a rather atypical way. Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show — the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force,’” Carrell said in a statement. “Netflix pitched the show to me, and then I pitched the show to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it. There was no show, there was no idea aside from the title. Netflix asked, ‘Do you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And I pretty much immediately said, ‘Well yeah, sure. That sounds great.’ And then I called Greg, and I said, ‘Hey, you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that sounds good. Let’s do it.’ And it was really based on nothing, except this name that made everybody laugh. So we were off and running.”

Check out the trailer for “Space Force” below:

