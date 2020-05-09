×
Back to IndieWire

Spike Lee Remembers Little Richard with Michael Jordan Nike Ad from 1991

The black-and-white Air Jordan spot features the late musician, who died Saturday at age 87.

3 hours ago

LITTLE RICHARD ' SOUTH BANK SHOW ' 1986VARIOUS

Little Richard

ITV/Shutterstock

Saturday marks a sad day for music fans with the passing of Little Richard at the age of 87. Long regarded as one of the modern architects of rock and roll, as well as other genres including R&B, hip-hop, and soul, the artist also known as Richard Wayne Penniman has influenced everyone from Mick Jagger to Brian Wilson to Ava DuVernay.

Following news of the musician’s death, celebrity tributes poured out on social media from his greatest admirers, including Spike Lee, who shared a black-and-white, vintage commercial touting Air Jordans for Nike from 1991. It features Lee himself, plus Michael Jordan, and Little Richard. Watch below.

Also below, check out other celebrity tributes honoring the legendary artist, whose greatest hits included “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “The Girl Can’t Help It,” and many more.

Spike Lee’s next film, “Da 5 Bloods,” will drop on Netflix June 12. The legacy of Michael Jordan, meanwhile, is currently being explored in the ESPN documentary miniseries “The Last Dance,” which kicked off its 10-episode run on April 19.

Related

Related

 

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad