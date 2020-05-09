Spike Lee Remembers Little Richard with Michael Jordan Nike Ad from 1991

The black-and-white Air Jordan spot features the late musician, who died Saturday at age 87.

Saturday marks a sad day for music fans with the passing of Little Richard at the age of 87. Long regarded as one of the modern architects of rock and roll, as well as other genres including R&B, hip-hop, and soul, the artist also known as Richard Wayne Penniman has influenced everyone from Mick Jagger to Brian Wilson to Ava DuVernay.

Following news of the musician’s death, celebrity tributes poured out on social media from his greatest admirers, including Spike Lee, who shared a black-and-white, vintage commercial touting Air Jordans for Nike from 1991. It features Lee himself, plus Michael Jordan, and Little Richard. Watch below.

Also below, check out other celebrity tributes honoring the legendary artist, whose greatest hits included “Tutti Frutti,” “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “The Girl Can’t Help It,” and many more.

Spike Lee’s next film, “Da 5 Bloods,” will drop on Netflix June 12. The legacy of Michael Jordan, meanwhile, is currently being explored in the ESPN documentary miniseries “The Last Dance,” which kicked off its 10-episode run on April 19.

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on “Down and Out in Beverly Hills”, in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020

