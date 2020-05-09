Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ Set for Film Adaptation from Mike Flanagan, Warner Bros.

"Revival" is the latest in a lengthy string of Stephen King novels to get the big screen treatment.

“Revival” is the latest of Stephen King’s successful horror novels to be getting a big screen adaptation. Variety reports that Warner Bros., which found considerable success with its two “It” films, will develop the film. Horror veteran Mike Flanagan (“Gerald’s Game,” “Doctor Sleep”) will adapt the script with an option to direct, while Trevor Macy, who produced “Doctor Sleep,” is set to serve the same role on the upcoming film, through Intrepid Pictures. Warner Bros. executive Kevin McCormick is overseeing “Revival” for the studio. Additional details, such as casting and a potential release date, are unknown.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed Variety’s report with IndieWire.

King’s “Revival,” which was released in 2014 and enjoyed favorable reviews, spans several decades and focuses on a former minister who engages in experimental healing practices — with horrifying consequences — after a tragic accident causes him to lose his family and renounce his faith.

Flanagan and Macy are no strangers to King adaptations and their recent work has been well-received. The aforementioned “Gerald’s Game” and “Doctor Sleep” were both based on King novels and enjoyed mostly favorable reviews from critics, even though the latter was considered a box office disappointment. The duo previously collaborated on successful horror films such as “Oculus” and “Hush.”

“Revival” is the latest in a long line of film adaptations of King’s work. The recently-released “It” films are among the most successful horror films in recent memory, and there more than 10 other adaptations of King’s novels in the works at various studios. Television is no stranger to King’s stories, either. HBO released “The Outsider” earlier this year to favorable reviews and there are a handful of television series based on King’s novels in the works, including “Lisey’s Story, “The Institute,” and “The Stand,” among several others. A spinoff of “The Shining” was recently ordered by HBO Max from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

Though there has been no shortage of theatrical adaptations of King’s work in recent years, “Revival” seems particularly fitting for the big screen. Though the original novel touched on grounded themes such as grief and addiction, it also explored unearthly cosmic horrors and Lovecraftian entities — the kind that could make the scares of the “It” films’ titular villain seem downright tame.

