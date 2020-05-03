‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Teases Season 4: ‘A Lot Scarier Than Prior Years’

Hold onto your hats, says the actor who plays Steve Harrington in Netflix's science-fiction series.

“Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the Netflix show, has told fans to expect a much darker outing this time around for Season 4. Keery recently discussed the latest installment of the popular science-fiction series with Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar).

“Oh man, it’s pretty amazing — the Duffer brothers have really done it again,” Keery said about what to expect from Matt and Ross Duffer, who last brought Season 3 to Netflix in July 2019. Keery has been on the interview circuit to promote the upcoming film “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by “Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy.

“I think that this year — and I know I say this every single year — but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery said.

Keery also talked about saying goodbye to his famous Scoops Ahoy outfit. “I know that costume served its purpose and I’m glad to retire it [laughs]. Do I have it at home for Halloween? I don’t, unfortunately. They won’t let me have that one. One day!” Keery said.

Just when exactly we’ll see that fourth season remains an unanswered question since Netflix put a pin in production due to the coronavirus back on March 13. The shoot was originally to take place January through August, which means the Netflix crew has months of material left to complete. After Netflix suspended production in March, the “Stranger Things” cast and crew “went their separate ways to wherever they thought they should in terms of social distancing and sitting out,” according to producer Shawn Levy in a recent interview about halting Season 4.

While “Stranger Things” is known for taking a year-long hiatus between seasons, the production shutdown will certainly spell a 2021 premiere date at the earliest for Season 4. For Levy, the shutdown made for a very bittersweet goodbye.

“When you’re shooting, you create this micro society, this community,” Levy said. “You’re aware of the world beyond, but in all of my years directing and producing, I’m hard pressed to come up with any comparisons for this truly global situation.”

