David Ayer Says Finishing His ‘Suicide Squad’ Director’s Cut Would Be ‘Easy’ and ‘Cathartic’

With the "Justice League" Snyder cut coming soon, Ayer fed rumors of a new "Suicide Squad" cut on Twitter: "The film I made has never been seen."

With the Zack Snyder director’s cut of “Justice League” now officially on the way in 2021 from HBO Max, the era of superhero fandom demanding filmmakers get a second chance at reimagining their studio movies is alive and thriving. On the heels of that news, “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer took to Twitter on Memorial Day to address fans hoping for the “Ayer cut” of his 2016 DC super-villain action movie.

“This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ treatment. The film I made has never been seen,” Ayer tweeted. See below.

While “Suicide Squad” did big business at the box office, the movie was beaten against the rocks by critics and spawned swirling rumors of Warner Bros.’ discontent over Ayer’s original vision, leading to reshoots and major cuts. That included speculation that Warner Bros. forced Ayer to cut Jared Leto’s screen time as the Joker from the comic book tentpole. Ayer denied that cutting Leto’s scenes had anything to do with his own dissatisfaction with the performance. “That is inaccurate information. Not my words or actions,” the director said at the time. Since the movie’s release, Ayer has been vocal about how the final product was extensively reworked, and compared the negative reviews at the time to getting his “throat cut.”

Still, an Ayer cut remains a hypothetical, whereas the Snyder cut of “Justice League” will be arriving next year. Streaming giant HBO Max, which finally launches May 27, confirmed the news after director Zack Snyder first revealed the release plan on social media. Fan interest in his version of “Justice League” has flamed since the original movie’s release in 2017. The Snyder cut will reportedly cost in the $20-30 million range to complete. The original movie cost $300 to market and produce. The Snyder cut is expected to be released as either a four-hour movie, or in television-style installments.

David Ayer’s next project is “The Tax Collector,” starring Shia LaBeouf and releasing August 7 from RLJE Films. Ayer is not affiliated with James Gunn’s upcoming Warner Bros. revival “The Suicide Squad,” though some of the cast from Ayer’s film are returning. That film is set for August 6, 2021.

IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

