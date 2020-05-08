‘The Mandalorian’: Temuera Morrison to Play Boba Fett in Season 2

Temuera Morrison portrayed Jango Fett in "Attack of the Clones" and is set to re-enter the franchise when "The Mandalorian" Season 2 premieres in October.

First, he was Jango Fett in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.” Now, Temuera Morrison is returning to the world of “Star Wars” as Boba Fett. The actor will portray the legendary bounty hunter (and clone of Jango) in Disney+’s upcoming “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Morrison will appear as Boba Fett in “just a small role” in the Disney+ title’s sophomore outing, which will premiere on the streaming service sometime in October.

A Disney+ spokesperson declined to confirm the news and a Lucasfilm spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

A potential Boba Fett appearance in “The Mandalorian” has been the subject of feverish fan anticipation since the series was announced. Though Disney never confirmed that the character would appear in the series, a future appearance was teased in the first season’s fifth episode, where a mysterious figure boasting the sound of Boba Fett’s spurs approached Fennec Shand’s (Ming-Na Wen) body.

“The Mandalorian” takes place several years after “Return of the Jedi,” where Boba Fett (portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch in the original trilogy) was presumably devoured by the Sarlacc. It would appear that Boba Fett survived the encounter, rather than finding a new definition of pain and suffering as he was slowly digested over a thousand years. Morrison’s upcoming appearance won’t mark the first time Boba Fett has appeared in “Star Wars” stories set after “Return of the Jedi:” The old Expanded Universe canon featured a variety of books, comics, and other media detailing the adventures of Boba Fett after the events of the original trilogy, including numerous storylines that fleshed out the character’s backstory and his connection to Mandalorian culture. More recently, a younger incarnation of Boba Fett appeared in the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series, voiced by Daniel Logan.

Morrison’s casting is the latest in a string of high-profile announcements about “The Mandalorian” Season 2’s many guest stars. Series newcomer Michael Biehn will portray a bounty hunter with a connection to the series’ titular protagonist, while Bill Burr, who appeared in one Season 1 episode, will return as fiery tempered mercenary Mayfeld. Giancarlo Esposito will also return as the formidable darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon, and Esposito has teased that Season 2 will feature plenty of lightsaber action. In particularly exciting news for franchise diehards, Rosario Dawson has also been reported by multiple outlets to guest star as fan-favorite ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, an iconic character from the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” television series.

