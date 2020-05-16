‘The Mandalorian’: Timothy Olyphant Latest Star to Appear in Season 2 — Report

Timothy Olyphant is the latest Hollywood star who will reportedly be appearing in "The Mandalorian" Season 2.

Another day, another big day of casting news for fans of Disney+’s wildly popular “The Mandalorian” series. “Deadwood” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Timony Olyphant has been cast as a character in the upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff series’ upcoming second season.

It’s unclear what character Olyphant will play or how frequently he’ll appear in the series. As with most other teases about “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Disney is staying tight-lipped; Olyphant’s casting was confirmed by multiple sources, including Deadline and Variety, but all other details are under wraps. Representatives from Disney and Lucasfilm did not return a request for comment.

Regardless, Olyphant’s casting is yet more exciting news for Disney’s many “The Mandalorian” fans. Olyphant most recently starred in Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” and is slated to star in “Fargo” Season 4, which was originally scheduled to premiere in April before production was put on hiatus. He also appeared in episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Good Place” earlier in the year.

Though the fall TV season is currently dogged by uncertainty, the good news is continuing to roll in for fans of “The Mandalorian,” which will return for a sophomore season on the streaming service sometime in October. A handful of high-profile stars and characters are reportedly gearing up for Season 2, which is shaping up to offer plenty of fan-pleasing “Star Wars” characters.

Popular on IndieWire

Olyphant’s casting was announced a week after “The Mandalorian” rocked the internet when reports surfaced that Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones”) would appear as legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Disney+ show’s sophomore season. Boba Fett isn’t the only fan-favorite character who will reportedly appear in “The Mandalorian,” as Rosario Dawson is also going to reportedly guest star as the beloved ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano in Season 2.

Other stars that are set to appear in “The Mandalorian” Season 2 include comedian Bill Burr (“F Is For Family”), who will reprise his role as snarky mercenary Mayfeld, and sci-fi veteran Michael Biehn, who will play a bounty hunter with a connection to the titular protagonist (Pedro Pascal).

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about Olyphant’s casting.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.