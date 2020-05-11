‘The Office’ Cast Shocks Fans by Recreating Jim and Pam’s Wedding in Quarantine

Turn up Chris Brown's "Forever" and relive one of the NBC comedy's defining moments over 10 years later.

John Krasinski’s quarantine web series “Some Good News” is the gift that keeps on giving. The show launched in March with a premiere episode that reunited Krasinski with his “Office” co-star Steve Carell, but Krasinski topped himself during the May 10 installment by bringing together the entire ensemble of NBC’s legendary sitcom via Zoom video chat. “The Office” cast reunited to surprise two diehard fans of the show that had just gotten married on the same “Some Good News” episode.

Susan and John of Maryland wrote to Krasinski earlier in the year to let him know that John asked Susan to marry him by recreating Jim’s proposal to Pam on “The Office.” Krasinki starred as Jim on all seasons of “The Office” opposite Jenna Fischer’s Pam. Krasinski brought Susan and John onto “Some Good News” where Susan told him, “John got down on one knee and, just like Jim, he was like, ‘I can’t wait any longer.’” Krasinski then surprised the couple by announcing he had been ordained as a minister just to marry them on “Some Good News.”

Following the wedding, Krasinski dropped a surprise twist: “Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too.” That’s when “Office” cast members Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton all appeared on video chat from their homes to recreate Jim and Pam’s wedding (see bottom video below).

Jim and Pam’s wedding was the central focus of “The Office” two-part episode “Niagara,” which aired in October 2009 as part of the show’s sixth season. The episode was directed by Paul Feig and written by creator Greg Daniels and Mindy Kaling. Jim and Pam’s wedding featured the characters ripping off a then-popular Youtube video in which a family walked down the aisle dancing to Chris Brown’s “Forever.” Over 10 years later, “The Office” recreated their dance moves on video chat to surprise the just-married couple. And yes, Chris Brown’s “Forever” was blasting.

Watch “The Office” cast reunite on the latest episode of “Some Good News” in the video below.

