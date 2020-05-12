Every Episode of ‘The Office’ Is Being Recreated Through Slack, and It’s Happening Live

Prepare to experience the long-running NBC sitcom like you've never experienced it before.

Any television viewer that has watched “The Office” probably has done so on NBC, where the sitcom originally ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, or Netflix, where the sitcom became one of the streaming giant’s most popular titles. But what if you could watch “The Office” through the office messaging app Slack? The answer to that question is now being provided by MSCHF, a creative collective that is recreating all 201 episodes of “The Office” over Slack. The episodes are unfolding in real time through a live Slack channel MSCHF launched online. One episode can be split up through various Slack channels (accounting, warehouse, general office room, etc), so it’s left to the viewer to interact with the Dunder Mifflin Slack page to “view” the entire episode.

A representative for MSCHF told The Verge that viewers are “requested to avoid posting in the company” channels but are encouraged to pop in and out of channels to keep up with the episodes as they don’t all play in one.” The collective has a number of moderators working to “keep [the platform] as troll-free as possible” in case viewers decide to write inappropriate messages. The representative added that one episode could take between two and three weeks to play out in Slack. The episodes are airing in real time during weekday office hours.

“Since ‘The Office’ aired, the nature of work and office culture has changed drastically, a lot of which is centered around the way we use technologies,” MSCHF head of strategy Daniel Greenberg told The Verge. “This is a live experience by real people Mondays through Fridays, nine-to-five.”

“The Office” episodes are being translated into Slack almost directly as the scripts appear in the episodes that aired on television. As The Verge noted, the conversation that plays out among the characters in the episode “The Injury” after Michael Scott (Steve Carell) burns his foot on a George Foreman grill stills plays out on Slack, only it takes the shape of typed messages whereas in the episode the conversation between Michael and other characters occurs over the phone.

MSCHF’s live “The Office” Slack channel is the latest treat for fans of the NBC sitcom. Cast member John Krasinski went viral this week for reuniting “The Office” ensemble in quarantine to recreate Jim and Pam’s wedding, one of the show’s defining moments. Visit the Dunder Mifflin Slack here.

