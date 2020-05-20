‘The Old Guard’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in Netflix’s Summer Tentpole

KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star in the latest directorial effort from Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Chris Hemsworth had massive success with his Netflix action movie “Extraction” in April, and now it’s Charlize Theron’s turn to get in on the action. The streaming giant has debuted the official trailer for Theron’s “The Old Guard,” an upcoming summer action tentpole directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The movie is an adaptation of Greg Rucka’s comic book of the same name and finds Theron back in superhero mode a la “Hancock” and “Aeon Flux,” with a dash of brutal action like “Atomic Blonde” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Prince-Bythewood is best known for her excellent romance dramas “Love and Basketball” and “Beyond the Lights,” which makes “The Old Guard” an exciting first step into blockbuster territory for the beloved director.

“The Old Guard” stars Theron as an ancient warrior named Andromache of Scythia (Andy for short) who leads a group of highly-trained and immortal mercenaries through history. The group is put in danger when they discover a new immortal has awakened (“If Beale Street Could Talk” breakout KiKi Layne), which leads to their secret being discovered. The ensemble cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ngô Thanh Vân.

“It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on her,” Theron told Vanity Fair earlier this month about her protagonist. “The worst part for her is just feeling like she’s not doing anything. So what is the point, you know? She’s lost faith, not just in herself but in humanity. I think a lot of people can relate to that at this moment in time. We go through periods in life where we just look at the world and go, Oh, my God…You just feel like you’re pushing a rock up a mountain.”

Popular on IndieWire

Theron also serves as a producer on the project. “From the first moment I read Rucka’s graphic novel, I felt like there was great potential to make this thing feel really very relevant and have it ask some real questions about humanity,” Theron said. “Is what we’re doing enough? Is what we’re doing actually changing anything? Are we making [things] better, or are we making the world worse?”

“The Old Guard” will be available to stream July 10 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the comic book movie in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.