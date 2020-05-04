‘The Twilight Zone’: CBS All Access Sets Season 2 Cast Including Kylie Bunbury, Topher Grace, and More

"The Twilight Zone" Season 2 will also feature an episode directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and another written by executive producer Jordan Peele.

CBS has shed additional light on “The Twilight Zone” Season 2, which will hit the company’s CBS All Access streaming service sometime this summer.

New cast members for the reboot’s sophomore season include Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr.

These actors join a previously announced list of performers, including Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata.

Jordan Peele, who executive produces and narrates the series, also wrote “Downtime,” one of the upcoming season’s episodes. “Downtime” will serve as Peele’s first solo writing credit on the show. CBS unveiled “Downtime” and a handful of other episode titles to coincide with Monday’s casting news; many of the aforementioned series newcomers will appear in an episode titled “Ovation,” which is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and written by Emily C. Chan and Sara Amini.

The other newly-announced “The Twilight Zone” episode titles and details include an episode titled “8,” written by Glen Morgan and directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead; “A Small Town,” written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due and directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda; “Try, Try,” written by Alex Rubens and directed by Jennifer McGowan; and “You Might Also Like,” written and directed by Osgood Perkins.

“The Twilight Zone” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and executive producer Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, and Rick Berg serve as executive producers.

“The Twilight Zone” Season 1 became one of CBS All Access’ marquee originals. The streaming service has been gradually bulking up its originals library over the last year. The platform released “Star Trek: Picard” Season 1 earlier this year and the show has already been renewed for second and third seasons. Stephen Colbert’s “Tooning Out the News” is streaming episodes now, while Richard Linklater’s still-untitled animal rescue docuseries is expected later this year.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers commended “The Twilight Zone” Season 1 in his B+ review last year and offered particular praise for Peele and Kinberg’s casting decisions, noting that they gave under-represented talent a chance to shine.

