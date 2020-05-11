‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Trailer: Jordan Peele Delivers A Whole New Dimension

Billy Porter, Chis Meloni, Tony Hale, Morena Baccarin and more join the next chapter of the CBS All Access reboot.

Being the new Rod Serling looks good on Jordan Peele. The “Get Out” and “Us” filmmaker has redefined horror for contemporary audiences, making social consciousness a hallmark of genre storytelling from here on out. His innovative style and massive box office successes have propelled a swell of auteur-driven horror, making room for smaller films by Ari Aster and Robert Eggers to hit big. Peele and co-executive producer Simon Kinberg bring that same elevated awareness to their imaginative reboot of “The Twilight Zone” for CBS All Access, which will debut its second season early this summer.

From the looks of this brand new trailer, Season 2 will continue to fulfill the promise of the ambitious reboot. Its arrival couldn’t be more timely, on National Twilight Zone Day.

The episodic sci-fi anthology delighted and challenged viewers when it originally premiered in 1964, which became known for its lofty creative ambitions and willingness to embrace taboo topics. Following a successful first season, Peele’s modern re-imagining of the classic TV series aims to do the same, while building on its legacy of socially conscious storytelling.

Naturally, CBS is keeping mum on details, offering on this as a primer for Season 2: “The series’ second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.”

Popular on IndieWire

Introspection and self-exploration, huh? What would everyone in the entire world know about that these days?

With Peele’s popularity and the anthology format, naturally the show is able to attract a high caliber rotating cast. For Season 2, Peele will return as the host, looking icily dapper in his black suit. The rest of the cast includes Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr. and more.

In his B+ review of the first season, IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised Peele’s fresh approach to the series, calling it “thoughtful, personal, and aggressive in its mission to expand our perspectives,” and “a more than worthy follow-up.”

Season two of “The Twilight Zone” will premiere on CBS All Access on June 25, with all ten new episodes becoming available to stream at once. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.