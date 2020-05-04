Tom Cruise, Elon Musk Plot First Narrative Feature to Be Shot in Outer Space — Report

Tom Cruise is reportedly taking his awe-inspiring stunt work to the cosmos, in collaboration with NASA.

He’s scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight, and performed in everything from high-octane car chases to dangerous deep sea dives. Now, Tom Cruise reportedly wants to attempt his biggest stunt yet: filming a movie in outer space.

Deadline reported that Tom Cruise is working in partnership with Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX, along with NASA, to create the first narrative feature film to be shot in outer space. According to the report, the project will be an action-adventure movie, though not a “Mission: Impossible” film. The publication reported no studios are attached to mount the movie. IndieWire has reached out to Cruise’s representatives for comment.

The film would not mark Elon Musk’s first foray into behind-the-scenes of fiction filmmaking, as in 2005 he was credited as executive producer on Jason Reitman’s “Thank You for Smoking.” His SpaceX company received a short-form profile with the 2018 documentary “Mars: Inside SpaceX.”

The outer space film project is the latest daredevil display from Cruise, who has sustained injuries while doing his own stunts on the making of the “Mission: Impossible” films. During the making of the last entry, 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise broke his ankle after colliding with another building during a rooftop jump. Cruise, when the movie opened, joked that the grisly injury was done on one of the easier stunts in the film. This year Cruise will also reprise his role as Pete Mitchell in the “Top Gun” sequel “Maverick,” which Paramount Pictures recently shifted to a December 23 stateside release.

Elsewhere in the world of “Mission: Impossible,” things are currently at a standstill, as the seventh film in the franchise paused production back in February in Venice, Italy, due to the industry’s ongoing production hiatuses. The film’s distributor, Paramount Pictures, also pushed back its release date, as well as the release date of the subsequent eighth entry in the espionage franchise that follows Cruise as Ethan Hunt. The seventh entry, originally slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2021, will now open on November 19, 2021. The eighth sequel will head to theaters on November 4, 2022, instead of August 5, 2022.

