‘Scoob!’ and ‘Capone’ Pull Strong VOD Numbers as Drive-Ins Lure Moviegoers

Drive-in grosses climb as moviegoers continue to avoid indoor seating.

The big new movie of the week is VOD release “Scoob!” (Warner Bros.). (It’s available solely on VOD platforms at the cost of $19.99 for 48 hour rental, $24.99 to download and own.) All three VOD charts list the animated reboot at #1 for numbers of transactions (not revenue).

Warners had intended to release the Hanna Barbera feature in theaters, but moved it swiftly to PVOD where it clicked instantly, even faster than the April 10 PVOD launch for “Trolls World Tour” (Universal), which has remained high on VOD charts; three weeks ago it had been rented more than 95 million times in the U.S. With this apparent success, Warners Bros. might be expected to release some results, but unlike the theatrical box office, there is no established system for revealing immediate numbers.

Josh Trank’s “Capone” (Vertical), starring a cigar-chomping Tom Hardy as the ultimate gangster, was released last Tuesday at $9.99 (priced higher than the standard VOD release) and ranked as high as #2 on iTunes before settling there at #4 as well as FandangoNOW. It continues the pattern of star-driven titles gaining traction, such as last week’s “Arkansas” (Lionsgate) starring Liam Hemsworth. The question is whether “Capone” will sustain beyond the initial attention; in week two “Arkansas” plummeted.



The number of theaters, both indoor and drive-ins, grew again as more states loosened social distancing restrictions. Outdoor cinemas still make up a majority of the 200-plus theaters operating nationally and supply more than 80% of the total gross (estimated at somewhere between $1-1.3 million).

Only IFC (with its steady release of VOD titles like “The Wretched” and “How to Build a Girl”) continues to report theatrical box office. But unlike some media reports, “The Wretched” was not the #1 gross title in theaters this weekend. Once again, as it has from its release, “Trolls Worlds Tour” leads, with “The Invisible Man” and “The Hunt,” two other Universal titles also on VOD, comprising the rest of the top three.

Of note, neither “Scooby!” nor “Capone” was made available to theaters. In the VOD/streaming world, apart from those two new titles breaking in, Universal gained some traction with price reductions. “The Invisible Man” after two months at $19.99, was finally reduced to $14.99 and saw placement at iTunes and FandangoNOW. Sony reduced “Fantasy Island” to $5.99 to similar results. Meantime, the full price “Trolls” continues to find interest.

Oddball results include Disney putting a slew of live-action titles at $2.99, with the weird showing of the 1993 western “Tombstone” at #1 at iTunes for a few days. Pushes are increasingly made for well-hyped release-date anniversary tie-ins such as “Top Gun” and “Mad Max Fury Road.” Strangely, the return of “Uncut Gems” is now #2 at iTunes. Credit that to its clearance-sale $0.99 price just ahead of heading to Netflix.

The streamer has strong ties to Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. Their David Spade-starring comedy “The Wrong Missy” quickly has risen to the top of the Netflix Tope Ten. We’ll see if it has the staying power of “Extraction,” the Russo Bros. action film still hanging there in its fourth week. One that didn’t hold was the Michelle Obama documentary “Becoming,” which quickly dropped from its #1 perch.

Amazon Prime

(ranked by # of transactions, daily position as of Monday, May 18)

1. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99/$24.99 for download

2. Bloodshot (Sony) – $5.99

3. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99

4. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Greatest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $4.99

7. The Gentlemen (STX) – $5.99

8. Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Fantasy Island (Sony) – $5.99

10. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $5.99

FandangoNOW

(ranked by revenue accrued for the past week, posted Monday, May 18)

1. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99/$24.99 for download

2. Trolls World Tour (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $14.99

4. Capone (Vertical) – $9.99

5. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $4.99

6. Fantasy Island (Sony) – $5.99

7. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

8. Bloodshot (Sony) – $5.99

9. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) – $5.99

Spectrum

(ranked by transactions for May 8-14; all are $6.99 except $19.99 for “Trolls World Tour”)

1. Bloodshot (Sony)

2. Bad Boys for Life (Sony)

3. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

4. Trolls World Tour (Universal)

5. Fantasy Island (Sony)

6. Arkansas (Lionsgate)

7. Call of the Wild (Disney)

8. The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

9. Like a Boss (Paramount)

10. Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

iTunes

(ranked by # of transactions, daily position as of Monday, May 18, excludes premium VOD rental-only titles)

1. Scoob! (Warner Bros.) – $19.99, $24.99 for download

2. Uncut Gems (A24) – $0.99

3. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) – $5.99

4. Capone (Vertical) – $9.99

5. The Invisible Man (Universal) – $14.99

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramounnt) – $5.99

7. Tombstone (Disney) – $2.99

8. Fantasy Island (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Gentlemen (STX)- 5.99

10. Bloodshot (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix

Netflix Movies

(most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, May 18)

1. The Wrong Missy (Netflix original)

2. Public Enemies (2009 theatrical release)

3. Soul Surfer (2011 theatrical release)

4. John Henry (2020 theatrical/VOD release)

5. Have a Good Trip (Network original documentary)

6. Extraction (Netflix original)

7. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

8. The House at the End of the Street (2012 theatrical release)

9. Lockout (2016 theatrical release)

10. Den of Thieves (2018 theatrical release)

