Warner Bros. TV Wants to Hire Acting Students Affected by Shutdowns

Acting students missing out on their final year of school can submit their interest to the Warner Bros. Television casting department.

The current shutdown of production in Hollywood has brought out a philanthropic side on the part of studios, and as announced on Monday that includes a new initiative set up by Warner Bros. Television to help struggling, aspiring actors. As first shared by Deadline, the TV studio wants to connect with acting students who have had their final year of training, along with other year-end activities, halted by the ongoing pandemic.

The WBTV Casting Initiative has been set up and was announced via a flyer to about 400 undergraduate, graduate, and conservatory programs throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Drama students are encouraged to submit headshots, resumes, and written presentations to Warner Bros., who will review submissions and narrow the pool down to a select group of applicants who will then be invited to audition for Warner Bros. programs, and potentially meet with the studio’s casting executives.

Contacted institutions include Juilliard, Yale School of Drama; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Howard University; Appalachian State University; the College of Performing Arts of Canada; the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts; and more. Interested participants must be at least 18 years old. Here’s the full text from the flyer.

“If your final year of training (at the undergrad, graduate, or conservatory level was interrupted due to the global pandemic, the Warner Bros. Television Casting Department would like to get to know you.

“Recognizing that the majority of traditional year-end activities were cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, we are creating a virtual platform for those students to introduce themselves to our TV casting executives.

“Any student who was due to complete their training program in the spring of 2020 is invited to submit their headshot, resume, and a brief introduction about themselves. Our Casting Department will review all submissions. A select group of applicants will be invited to submit auditions and meet with our WBTV Casting Executives.”

Those interested are encouraged to keep their written intros to 100 words or less and submit materials to WBTVCasting@warnerbros.com.

As WarnerMedia prepares to launch the new streaming platform HBO Max on May 27, there is sure to be plenty of work at the studio in television once production resumes. The flagship HBO Max programs will include “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” “Love Life,” “Legendary,” and “Craftopia.”

