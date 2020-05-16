Vincent Cassel Doesn’t Do Superhero Movies Because He Thinks They’re for Kids

The "Westworld" star spoke frankly about his take on DC and Marvel tentpoles in a recent interview.

Actor Vincent Cassel has gone from king of the French arthouse in films like “La Haine” and “Irreversible,” to now a regular fixture in American living rooms with his role on the HBO series “Westworld.” But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to just up and sell out. As shared in a new interview with Inverse, Cassel’s newfound prominence on the small screen isn’t about to yield any flashy big screen roles in, say, a Marvel or DC tentpole.

“Honestly, these are not movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal,” Cassel said. The actor revealed that ever starring in a superhero tentpole would require serious caveats.

“Maybe if you had a great villain and it’s done by somebody who’s really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn’t look like a movie for kids, then maybe I would do it. But otherwise, no,” he said. “The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end.”

The actor also said he’s not about to watch a new superhero movie, either. “I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it,” he said.

Cassel currently stars as Serac on “Westworld,” which concluded its third season on May 3. Cassel said in the interview with Inverse that he’d also be willing to continue his work in TV. “‘Westworld’ was my first TV show,” he said. “but I realized that it’s a really interesting medium. I’ve been approached for something else that sounds really good.” It’s arguably Cassel’s biggest mainstream role since starring in “Black Swan” and “Jason Bourne,” though previously he did appear in “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” as well as “Eastern Promises.”

