‘What We Do in the Shadows’: FX Renews Vampire Comedy for Season 3

FX's widely loved vampire comedy will be coming back for a third season.

Television viewers, prepare to give Colin Robinson even more of your energy; “What We Do in the Shadows” has been renewed for a third season.

FX announced on Friday that its popular vampire roommate comedy will return for a third season, several weeks ahead of the Season 2 finale. FX noted that the show’s total viewership is up 25 percent over Season 1 and said Season 2’s first six episodes have averaged 3.2 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on ‘Shadows,’” FX Entertainment president of original content Nick Grad said in a statement. “Week in and week out the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

FX didn’t provide a premiere window or any additional details about Season 3, but that’s unlikely to stop the comedy series’ legion from celebrating. “What We Do in the Shadows,” based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, has enjoyed considerable popularity since premiering in March 2019 and the show has also strongly resonated with critics.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the series in his Season 1 review, where he noted that the undead TV show is “alive with possibilities and keen to find humor in in every corner of its idiosyncratic vampire world.” IndieWire’s Eric Kohn was similarly enthusiastic about the series in his A- review of Season 2.

“The first season of FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ made a wonderful case for the prospects of new hijinks, revising its characters, transplanting the setting from the Wellington suburbs to Staten Island, and just letting that inherent silliness run its course,” Kohn said in his review. “The idea for a gothic horror makeover of ‘The Office’ is funny enough, but showrunner Clement clearly didn’t take that appeal for granted. With Season 2, ‘Shadows’ has settled into its absurdist groove while taking it in a refreshing new direction.”

While Season 3 is likely a ways away, “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 2 is still airing. The show returns with a new episode on Wednesday, May 27 and the season finale is set for June 10.

