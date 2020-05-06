‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Trailer: Kevin Costner Series Promises to Raise the Stakes

Paramount Network's gritty drama will be return on June 21.

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton has warded off all manner of hostile parties seeking to take his expansive Montana land in “Yellowstone,” but the billionaire rancher is facing a new threat in Season 3: A bunch of suits who want to build an airport on his property. Paramount Network has unveiled the trailer for its gritty drama’s upcoming third season, which promises to raise the stakes even further when the show returns on Father’s Day, June 21.

“Yellowstone” Season 3 will center on the Dutton family’s conflict with the well-connected hedge fund manager Roarke Carter (“Lost” alum Josh Holloway), who seeks to build an airport and city in the middle of Yellowstone. Most of the trailer centers on the show’s various characters threatening one another — Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) warns Roarke that he is “the trailer park, I am the tornado” at one point — or emoting with guns or alcohol. “Yellowstone” is a notoriously violent and tragedy-prone show, and the Season 3 trailer’s myriad of threatening scenes indicates that the show is only going to up the ante in when the next slate of episodes premiere.

Additional Season 3 newcomers include Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison, and Jennifer Landon, who will star alongside series vets such as Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birminghan, Denim Richards, Forrie Smith, Brecken Merrill, and Jefferson White.

“Yellowstone” has built a considerable fan following since Season 1 premiered in 2018 and also served as Costner’s first series regular role. The prolific Hollywood film star spoke to IndieWire last year about his work on the series and the challenges of moving from film to television.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers and Steve Greene offered mixed reviews on “Yellowstone’ Season 1 and Season 2, respectively. That said, Greene noted that the show’s sophomore outing had a handful of promising elements and occasional moments of humor to offset the bleak atmosphere.

While “Yellowstone” Season 3 is still a few weeks out, fans can rest easy, as the upcoming season won’t be the show’s last; the series was renewed for a fourth season in January when series co-creator Taylor Sheridan inked an overall deal with ViacomCBS.

Check out the trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 3 below:

