‘7500’ Trailer Pits Joseph Gordon-Levitt Against Airplane Hijackers

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an everyman co-pilot who must deal with airplane hijackers.

It’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt versus airline hijackers in “7500,” a grueling thriller that will land on Amazon Prime Video June 19. The streaming service has released the trailer for the upcoming film, which takes place in the claustrophobic confines of a small budget aircraft.

There has been no shortage of films about airplane hijackings over the years, from the acclaimed 9/11-based “United 93” to a B-movie about snakes that were on Samuel L. Jackson’s plane, but “7500” aims to offer something different by positioning Hollywood star Gordon-Levitt as an everyman who must find a way for him and his passengers to escape their extraordinary situation. As the trailer helpfully explains, 7500 is the emergency code for an airplane hijacking, but there’s no code for what comes next as Gordon-Levitt grapples with his horrifying predicament.

Per Amazon, here’s the film’s synopsis:

Related 'Upload' Review: A Forced Futuristic Rom-Com That's More Artificial Than Reality

'Hanna' Teaser: Amazon Announces Release Date for Season 2 Related Best of Emmy Awards FYC 2020: Let the Games Begin

The 15 Best Cooking Shows You Can Stream Right Now

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

Gordon-Levitt stars in “7500” alongside Omid Memar, Aylin Tezel, Carlo Kitzlinger, Murathan Muslu, and Paul Wollin. The film, the feature-length debut from German director Patrick Vollrath, is co-written by Vollrath and Senad Halibasic. The film, produced by Maximilian Leo and Jonas Katzenstein, had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in August 2019.

Gordon-Levitt, who previously starred in hits such as “Looper” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” will also star in upcoming films such as Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “Project Power” and Paramount Pictures’ crime drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” both of which are expected to premiere later in the year.

Check out the trailer for “7500” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.