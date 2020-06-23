Aardman and Netflix Hatch ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel on 20th Anniversary of the Stop-Motion Blockbuster

With Netflix, said Peter Lord, "we can make the film we want to make, the one we really care about, and share it with a global audience."

Twenty years to the day on Tuesday, Aardman and Netflix announced at Annecy 2020 Online that full production will begin next year on the long-awaited sequel to “Chicken Run,” the legendary British studio’s first feature (in partnership with DreamWorks Animation) and the highest-grossing stop-motion movie in history ($106.8 million domestic and $224.8 million worldwide). Sam Fell (“ParaNorman” and “Flushed Away”) will direct, and Steve Pegram (“Arthur Christmas”) will produce. “Chicken Run” co-directors Nick Park and Peter Lord will be on hand as creative consultant and executive producer, respectively.

But, whereas the first movie was “The Great Escape” on flying the coop, the sequel will be about breaking back into the old farm. “Of all the characters that really grabbed me was Ginger,” said Fell as part of the Annecy 2020 Online program devoted to “Chicken Run’s” 20th anniversary. “I rooted for her the most to achieve her goal — to get the green grass under her feet. You’re just longing for her to fly over that fence. What’s the next chapter of her story? We begin in this kind of chicken paradise and…she’s with Rocky [the laid-back American circus rooster].”

The sequel (scripted by “Chicken Run” writers Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’ Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard) picks up with Ginger and companion Rocky giving birth to Molly, who grows up quickly and wants to explore the outside world. “But Ginger doesn’t want to engage with the outside world,” added Fell. “But then they realize there is some new threat on the mainland to chicken kind. It’ll be fun and games seeing these chickens back in action.” (But there’s no word yet about Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson returning to voice Ginger and Rocky.)

The Aardman/Netflix partnership began with the acquisition of “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (streamed earlier this year), and they are currently in production on the Christmas special “Winter’s Tale” and the musical special “Robin Robin,” both slated for 2021. “Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too,” Lord said. “They celebrate the filmmaker, which means we can make the film we want to make, the one we really care about, and share it with a global audience.”

