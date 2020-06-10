New Academy Board of Governors Includes Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg, and Wynn P. Thomas

For the first time, the seventeen Academy branches used preferential ballots.

Using a new preferential ballot to streamline the election process, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences added director Ava DuVernay (“A Wrinkle In Time”) and 2020 Oscars producer Lynette Howell Taylor (“A Star is Born”) to its newly elected 2020–2021 Board of Governors, increasing the number of female Academy governors from a record 25 to 26, and people of color from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large. Three newly elected or reelected governors are Black, with a total of six on the Board. The governors will take office at the first regularly scheduled board meeting of the new term.

New governors joining the Board for the first time:

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus:

Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

Multi-hyphenate influencer DuVernay (@Ava) replaces Kimberly Peirce representing the Directors Branch, also beating out Reginald Hudlin, Kasi Lemmons, Bret Ratner, Jason Reitman and Michael Mann; Rob Bredow takes over from Richard Edlund representing the Visual Effects branch. And Howell Taylor did better than rival producers Jason Blum and vocal Academy critic Michael Shamberg (incumbent Albert Berger chose not to run for reelection).

Returning incumbent Whoopi Goldberg scored more top votes than fellow actors Colman Domingo, Richard Dreyfuss, Joe Pantoliano, Lou Diamond Phillips and Rita Wilson. Participant Media CEO David Linde collected more approval than the executive branch’s Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, as well as ex-studio chiefs Mark Canton and Mike Medavoy. Returning incumbent Mandy Walker pulled more support than cinematographer Janusz Kaminski. And returning incumbent Larry Karaszewski, who oversees the International Features category with Diane Weyermann, nabbed more love from the writers than Gregory Nava, John Ridley and Howard Rodman.

Here’s the full list of the current 2019-2020 Academy governors.

