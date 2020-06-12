‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands’: Watch First Four Minutes of Upcoming HBO Max Special

The upcoming "Adventure Time" special is shaping up to offer plenty of laughs for fans of the acclaimed animated series.

HBO Max subscribers won’t have to wait much longer to venture to distant lands. The streaming service has unveiled the first four minutes of “BMO,” the first of four “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” hour-long specials that will premiere on HBO Max. The “BMO” episode hits the streaming service on June 25.

It’s been nearly three years since the beloved Cartoon Network show aired its season finale, but “BMO” is shaping up to offer plenty of laughs for longtime “Adventure Time” fans despite its far-out location. The upcoming episode centers on BMO, the Gameboy-shaped robot from the original series. The episode kicks off on a whimsical note as BMO pilots a spaceship towards Mars with the intent to start a tater tot farm — because why bother with spacefaring if you’re not going to start a tater tot farm on Mars? — while BMO serenades their hat with a song.

Unfortunately, BMO’s laid-back journey takes an unexpected turn when the robot encounters a mysterious green creature that BMO names Olive. After scanning BMO, Olive whisks the robot and their ship to parts unknown. The plans for the tater tot farm on Mars are apparently going to have to wait.

It’s trippy, surreal stuff, even by “Adventure Time” standards. Here’s the episode’s synopsis: Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.” Based on the animated series “Adventure Time,” created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is “BMO,” which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

The other “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” specials will focus on other characters from the original series, including Princess Bubblegum, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Peppermint Butler, and lead protagonists Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Check out the first four minutes of “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” below:

