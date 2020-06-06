‘Another Round’ Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen Is Determined to Stay Drunk in Cannes Comedy

Thomas Vinterberg's comedy is among the official selections of this year's canceled Cannes Film Festival.

While the Cannes Film Festival won’t be happening as planned this year, the French movie celebration earlier this week did reveal the official selection of titles that would’ve led the event this year. Among them is the latest film from Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, known in the English language as “Another Round.” Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, and Magnus Millang, the comedy is co-written by Vinterberg and “A Hijacking” writer/director Tobias Lindholm. Watch the first trailer below.

The film centers on four close friends, all of whom are high school teachers, who decide to test the idea that their lives would be improved by constantly maintaining a level of low-grade drunkenness. Based on the first trailer, it appears the experiment spirals out of control as the gang pushes one another to further and further extremes.

“Another Round” is Vinterberg’s first film since 2018’s submarine disaster movie “The Command.” Vinterberg’s 2012 film “The Hunt” earned Mikkelsen a Best Actor prize at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and eventually received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. Vinterberg, alongside fellow Dane Lars von Trier, was one of the founding figures of the Dogme95 movement, which took a stripped-down approach to filmmaking without excessive technology or special effects. Vinterberg’s naturalistic style upholds many of those principles in his work, which put him on the international map with 1998’s claustrophobic chamber drama “The Celebration.”

The Cannes Film Festival is branding its titles this year with an “Official Selection” label that the films will carry with them into the fall film festival circuit, assuming that happens. (So far, Telluride’s still on.) The packed lineup includes new films from Wes Anderson, François Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Pete Docter, Francis Lee, and Viggo Mortensen. This year’s edition would’ve brought a lot of star power to the Croisette, with films starring Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet, and many more. The selection additionally includes “Aya and the Witch,” the first CG-animated feature film from Studio Ghibli, along with “Peninsula,” filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon’s sequel to his cult favorite “Train to Busan.” Also included in the official lineup are two episodes from Steve McQueen’s television series “Small Axe.”

Watch the trailer for “Another Round” below.

