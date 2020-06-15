BAFTA Film Awards Becomes First Ceremony to Shift Dates Following Oscars Change

The 2021 BAFTA ceremony will head to April, just like the Oscars.

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards are on the move following today’s announcement that the 93rd Academy Awards are being delayed by two months. The 2021 BAFTA ceremony was set to take place February 14 but will now be held on April 11. The 2021 Oscars are taking place April 25, eight weeks after the original February 28 date. Variety first reported the news about the BAFTA date change. The BAFTAs are the first major awards ceremony to push back its 2021 ceremony date following the Oscars delay.

“This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year,” BAFTA said in a statement.

The organization added, “The date for the 2022 Film Awards, announced last year as 13 February, is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review (set up following this year’s Film nominations), and any changes will be published once the Review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations.”

IndieWire’s awards expert Anne Thompson wrote of the Oscars’ date change: “With a two-month extension, studios will have extra time to finish their movies and postpone release dates without sacrificing their chances at Oscar contention. Ridley Scott, for example, is prepping to virtually direct the last few weeks of shooting in Ireland on ‘The Last Duel’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which was interrupted March 13. He has edited one hour of the period adventure after four weeks filming in France, and was trying to finish in time for a December 25 release date.”

This is the second time in a week the BAFTA Awards have made an announcement following changes executed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy announced last week it would be committing to 10 Best Picture nominees starting at the 94th Academy Awards, where it would also begin implementing “representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility.” The BAFTAs followed that announcement by saying it would join the Academy in adopting “representation and inclusion standards.” What those requirements are have yet to be revealed. The Academy plans to make an announcement on the matter by July 31.

Back in 2018, BAFTA became the first film awards organization to introduce diversity criteria. The group used the BFI Diversity Standards as a requirement for eligibility for the British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer categories in 2018. BAFTA plans to “tighten the requirements” moving forward and “also roll them out to cover BAFTA Games and Television Awards.”

