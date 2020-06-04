BAFTA TV Awards Nominations: ‘Chernobyl’ Ties Most-Nominated Program Record

With 14 BAFTA nominations, the "Chernobyl" miniseries ties "Killing Eve" as the most nominated program in the ceremony's history.

The acclaimed HBO and Sky UK miniseries “Chernobyl” has dominated the nominations for the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards. The program, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series last year, is nominated for 14 BAFTA TV Awards, which ties “Killing Eve” as the most nominated series in a single year in the ceremony’s history. The nominations for “Chernobyl” include Best Miniseries, Best Writer (Drama), Best Leading Actor (Jared Harris), and Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgard)

This year’s second most nominated series is Netflix favorite “The Crown” with seven nominations. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” the Emmy winner for Best Comedy, and the BBC/Netflix thriller “Giri/Haji” tie for the third most nomination programs with six nominations each. Other series with multiple nominations include the HBO and BBC adaptation of “His Dark Materials,” Channel 4’s “The Virtues,” and crossover favorites “Killing Eve,” “Sex Education,” and “Top Boy.”

A select group of nominations for the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards are listed below. Click here for the full list of 2020 nominees.

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

THE LAST LEG

THE RANGANATION

TASKMASTER

CURRENT AFFAIRS

GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS

THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN

IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC?

UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team

GENTLEMAN JACK

GIRI/HAJI

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show

LEE MACK Would I Lie to You

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GREATEST DANCER

THE RAP GAME UK Production Team

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team

THE VOICE UK

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

DON’T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER

LEAVING NEVERLAND

OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE

FEATURES

JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING

SNACKMASTERS

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag

SARAH KENDALL Frayed

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA

SUCCESSION

UNBELIEVABLE

WHEN THEY SEE US

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER, The Capture

JARED HARRIS, Chernobyl

STEPHEN GRAHAM, The Virtues

TAKEHIRO HIRA, Giri/Haji

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON, Elizabeth is Missing

JODIE COMER, Killing Eve

SAMANTHA MORTON, I Am Kirsty

SURANNE JONES, Gentleman Jack

LIVE EVENT

BLUE PLANET LIVE

ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS

GLASTONBURY 2019 Production Team

OPERATION LIVE Production Team

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats

NCUTI GATWA

YOUSSEF KERKOUR

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION

CHERNOBYL Production Team

THE VICTIM

THE VIRTUES

