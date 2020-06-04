BAFTA TV Awards Nominations: ‘Chernobyl’ Ties Most-Nominated Program Record

The acclaimed HBO and Sky UK miniseries “Chernobyl” has dominated the nominations for the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards. The program, which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series last year, is nominated for 14 BAFTA TV Awards, which ties “Killing Eve” as the most nominated series in a single year in the ceremony’s history. The nominations for “Chernobyl” include Best Miniseries, Best Writer (Drama), Best Leading Actor (Jared Harris), and Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgard)
This year’s second most nominated series is Netflix favorite “The Crown” with seven nominations. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” the Emmy winner for Best Comedy, and the BBC/Netflix thriller “Giri/Haji” tie for the third most nomination programs with six nominations each. Other series with multiple nominations include the HBO and BBC adaptation of “His Dark Materials,” Channel 4’s “The Virtues,” and crossover favorites “Killing Eve,” “Sex Education,” and “Top Boy.”
A select group of nominations for the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards are listed below. Click here for the full list of 2020 nominees.
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
THE LAST LEG
THE RANGANATION
TASKMASTER
CURRENT AFFAIRS
GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS
THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN
IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC?
UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Production Team
GENTLEMAN JACK
GIRI/HAJI
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show
LEE MACK Would I Lie to You
MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GREATEST DANCER
THE RAP GAME UK Production Team
STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team
THE VOICE UK
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
DON’T F**K WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER
LEAVING NEVERLAND
OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE
FEATURES
JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK
THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING
SNACKMASTERS
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag
SARAH KENDALL Frayed
SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag
INTERNATIONAL
EUPHORIA
SUCCESSION
UNBELIEVABLE
WHEN THEY SEE US
LEADING ACTOR
CALLUM TURNER, The Capture
JARED HARRIS, Chernobyl
STEPHEN GRAHAM, The Virtues
TAKEHIRO HIRA, Giri/Haji
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON, Elizabeth is Missing
JODIE COMER, Killing Eve
SAMANTHA MORTON, I Am Kirsty
SURANNE JONES, Gentleman Jack
LIVE EVENT
BLUE PLANET LIVE
ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS
GLASTONBURY 2019 Production Team
OPERATION LIVE Production Team
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats
NCUTI GATWA
YOUSSEF KERKOUR
MINI-SERIES
A CONFESSION
CHERNOBYL Production Team
THE VICTIM
THE VIRTUES
