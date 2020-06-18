‘Better Call Saul’ Solicits Emmy Voters with Voicemail Offering Free Voting Service

Thanks to some clever marketing from AMC, Saul's "Emmy Voting Service" touts itself as a — cough, cough, ahem — hassle-free way for Emmy voters to cast their votes.

It’s been over two months since audiences said goodbye to their favorite attorney, Saul Goodman, when AMC’s “Better Call Saul” closed out its fifth season. But with Emmy voting starting up, Saul (by way of actor Bob Odenkirk) isn’t wasting any time on using his patented brand of persuasion to nab some statuettes.

In an ingenious bit of in-world marketing for what will no doubt be an aggressive Emmy campaign on AMC’s part, Saul’s “Emmy Voting Service” touts itself as a hassle-free way for Emmy voters to cast their votes — preferably for “Better Call Saul.” In the voicemail, Odenkirk’s character reminds Emmy voters that they’re “doing God’s work” and that he understands that they “barely have time to watch shows” let alone the time to cast a ballot. (This is, uncomfortably, quite true.)

So, how to take advantage of this — nudge nudge, wink wink — amazing service? All Emmy voters have to do is leave their Television Academy login username and password “at the beep” and Saul will take care of making sure everyone’s votes are cast in the right place. “If you can’t trust Saul Goodman, who can you trust?” he reminds voters.

“Better Call Saul” has yet to win a Primetime Emmy despite receiving over 20 nominations during the show’s tenure. Shows will certainly have to be more inventive this year as current events have put an end to lavish Emmy parties and other in-person FYCevents where the talent can sway voters. And with many of the upcoming upfront presentations going virtual or being canceled outright, including the TCAs, it’ll be intriguing to see how shows will try to use the virtual sphere to get in touch with voters.

IndieWire’s Steve Greene has been effusive in his praise for this latest season of “Better Call Saul.” In his “A-” review of the finale he says, “Season 5 closes with an hour that shows what rises to the top when fortunes continue to be tested…Regardless of how long that wait ends up being, to see the pieces put into place in the back half of Season 5 has been nothing short of mesmerizing.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 will arrive in 2021.

