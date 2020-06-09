‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Save the World, Dude

The third "Bill & Ted" film is slated to premiere on August 21.

Dude. The trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is here and with it comes Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their cult favorite movie roles on the big screen for the first time in nearly 30 years The long awaited-sequel hails from director Dear Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Fun with Dick and Jane”), original “Bill & Ted” writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and producer Steven Soderbergh.

The official “Bill & Ted: Face the Music” synopsis reads: “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

The original 1989 “Bill & Ted” centered on two teenage slackers who were destined to write music that will save the planet and create a utopian society. The duo used a time machine — handily supplied by Rufus (George Carlin) — to wander through history and meet all sorts of historical dudes. The protagonists might be older this time around, but the “ace the Music” trailer promises that there will be plenty of fresh hysterics in the franchise’s third theatrical go-around.

The “Bill & Ted” franchise hasn’t returned to movie theaters since the 1991 release of “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” a sequel to the original film. Animated and live-action television series were released in the early 1990s, but fans have long been holding out hope for original stars Reeves and Winter to reprise their roles.

Additional executive producers on “Bill & Ted Face the Music” include R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli. Producers include Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. Starring opposite Reeves and Winter are Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is slated to premiere in theaters on August 21. Watch the trailer below.

