‘Close Enough’ Trailer: HBO Max Reveals Its Surreal Animated Adult Comedy

The "Close Enough" trailer promises plenty of surreal adult comedy for HBO Max subscribers.

It took over three years, but it’s finally happening: Adult animated comedy “Close Enough” is coming to HBO Max, and the streaming service dropped a trailer for the series on Thursday.

“Close Enough” which was originally expected to air on the WarnerMedia-owned TBS in 2017, will be making its way to the company’s new streaming service July 9.

Per HBO Max:

“Close Enough” is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.

The ”Close Enough” trailer might not boast any time-traveling snails, but there’s indeed a gargantuan half-naked clown and plenty of other wacky elements, including a handful of children toppling a school bus that subsequently explodes and a little girl literally climbing on a building’s walls after eating a candy bar.

Make no mistake, the word “shit” might be bleeped out in the trailer, but “Close Enough” is shaping up to be an adult-oriented affair. The show’s trailer hinges on sex jokes — including an apparent three-way with a homeless man in an alley — and there’s a gag where someone drinks the contents of a glow stick, which is probably not the best message to send to kids. But hey, HBO Max still has an Elmo talk show — “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” — for younger audiences.

The series hails from JG Quintel, the Emmy-winning creator of Cartoon Network’s “Regular Show.” The “Close Enough” voice cast includes Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jessica DiCicco, James Adomian, and Danielle Brooks. The show is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Other upcoming HBO Max adult animated series include “The Prince,” “Santa Inc.,” and a reboot of the classic “The Boondocks.” “Close Enough” will be one of the first original series to hit HBO Max, which launched in May.

Check out the trailer for “Close Enough” below:

