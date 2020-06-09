‘Cops’ Canceled by Paramount Network Amid Protests, A&E Evaluating ‘Live PD’

"Cops" has been cancelled amid nationwide protests regarding police brutality and systemic racism. The long-running police series premiered in 1989.

“Cops” has been cancelled by Paramount Network amid the ongoing nationwide protests regarding the death of George Floyd, police brutality, and systemic racism in the nation’s law enforcement organizations.

“’Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson told IndieWire.

Though “Cops,” which was picked up by Spike TV in 2013 and stayed with the network after it rebranded to Paramount Network in 2018, was an enduringly popular series. Currently, it and other shows about law enforcement have come under heightened scrutiny in recent weeks due to the Floyd protests. Police throughout the nation have been filmed beating and arresting peaceful protestors and journalists in recent weeks.

“Cops,” which premiered on Fox in 1989 and ran for 33 seasons was originally supposed to return to the network on Monday with a new season; the show had been off the air since June 1. Though the abrupt cancellation was almost certainly due to current events, Deadline notes that Paramount Network has been moving away from all unscripted programming.

“Cops” followed real police officers as they worked cases and patrolled the streets. Though the show was primarily focused on American law enforcement officers, “Cops” also filmed in international locations such as Hong Kong, London, Moscow, and South America.

Deadline also reports that the status of the reality police series “Live PD” is being evaluated by A&E Networks, which pulled last weekend’s episodes due to the nationwide protests. The network is reportedly waiting for the right time to bring the series back and Deadline said it would be unlikely to return this weekend.

An A&E spokesperson confirmed Deadline’s report to IndieWire but did not provide additional details.

“We haven’t made any statement about when the show will return as we are evaluating,” the spokesperson said.

IndieWire’s Tambay Obenson recently reported that police TV series such as “Cops” and “Live PD” distort the public’s view of law enforcement by glamorizing the police while distorting issues such as crime, justice, and gender. Obsenson notes that many cop series entirely ignore critical law enforcement issues, including racial bias.

