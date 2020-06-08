Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominate ‘Cheer,’ ‘RuPaul,’ ‘Queer Eye,’ and More

Winners will be announced via press release on June 29.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT announced the nominees for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, honoring the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming aired on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Leading the nominees were Netflix’s “Cheer” and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” each of which received five nominations, followed by Netflix bedfellow “Queer Eye” with four nominations and Showtime’s “Couples Therapy” with three nominations.

Netflix dominated other outlets with 31 nominations overall, with its nearest competition coming in the form of ABC, Bravo, and VH1, which scored six nominations apiece.

“Our nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards reflect the broad range of dynamic unscripted content available on all television platforms,” CCA TV Branch President Ed Martin said in a statement. “We are once again honored to bring much deserved attention to the best of reality TV — a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all.”

In addition to announcing the nominees for competition, it was also shared that Jeff Probst, long-time host and executive producer of CBS’ “Survivor” will receive this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his extensive work within the unscripted television industry.

“Each year of our joint awards program has presented a greater opportunity to highlight the breadth and excellence of nonfiction content, and its unique ability to reflect culture,” NPACT Interim General Manager Michelle Van Kempen said. “We are proud to honor Jeff Probst for his important contributions to our industry, both in front of and behind the camera, and to celebrate the programming and the people who work tirelessly to entertain, inspire and spark important conversation.”

The nominations for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards were previously delayed a month due to pandemic-related rescheduling and CCA TV and NPACT have determined that the organization will forgo the official ceremony as well. In lieu of an event, winners will be celebrated via a special press release and announcement on Monday, June 29.

Fans interested in voting in two of the categories – Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the year – can make their opinions known at criticschoice.com.

A full list of Critics Choice Real TV Awards nominations can be found below.

Showtime

Competition Series

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Sports Show

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Courtesy of Netflix

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media

