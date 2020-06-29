Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners Include ‘Cheer,’ ‘Queer Eye,’ as Netflix Wins Big

In perhaps the most representative honor of 2020, Dr. Pimple Popper was named Female Star of the Year.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT announced the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, honoring the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming aired on broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Netflix programming was the big winner this year, with the streamer taking home eight wins from its 31 nominations, including two wins each for “Cheer” and “Queer Eye,” with the former earning accolades for Unstructured Series and Male Star of the Year (Jerry Harris), while the latter scored for Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show and Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series.

Other notable winners include several Emmy hopefuls, including Hulu’s “Hillary” in Limited Documentary Series, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” in Sports Show, plus a win for streaming newbie Disney+ for “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” in Structured Series.

Executive producer and host of longtime CBS competition series “Survivor” Jeff Probst was the recipient of the year’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted television industry. Probst has won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Host four times and has traveled the world in his role on “Survivor.” In 2001, the reality series won the first-ever Outstanding Non-Fiction Program (Special Class) Emmy Award, with 2020 marking the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere, as well as boasting its 40th season.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards was unable to hold its ceremony as scheduled, due to the ongoing pandemic, but CCA and NPACT have released acceptance videos for each of the winners which can all be found on the event’s official website.

A full list of winners and nominees can be found below.

Competition Series

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Culture (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

ESPN

Sports Show

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Innocence Files (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Impossible Row (Discovery)

While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Culinary Show

Chopped (Food Network) TIE

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo) TIE

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Brain Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV+)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ryan Collerd/Netflix

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine Films

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media

