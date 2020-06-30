‘Cursed’ Trailer: Katherine Langford Is an Arthurian Hero in Netflix Adventure Series

Netflix's upcoming fantasy series will center on a young woman who is destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake.

Netflix is getting into Arthurian legends. The streaming service has unveiled the trailer for “Cursed,” its upcoming fantasy series about the origins of the Lady of the Lake. “Cursed,” which is adapted from Tom Wheeler’s New York Times bestselling novel, will feature 10 hourlong episodes. The show will premiere on Netflix on July 17.

The “Cursed” synopsis from Netflix reads: “‘Cursed’ is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

“Cursed” stars Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

The show is executive produced by Wheeler, Frank Miller, and Leila Gerstein. Silenn Thomas serves as co-executive producer and Alex Boden serves as producer. Wheeler is the series’ showrunner. Wheeler and Miller collaborated on the original “Cursed” book, which Miller drew full-color and black-and-white illustrations for.

The upcoming series will help Netflix further expand its fantasy slate. The streaming service found immense success with “The Witcher,” its adaption of Polish author’s Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular novel series, which released last year. Watch the trailer for “Cursed” below:

