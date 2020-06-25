‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Developer Reveals New Trailer for Upcoming Game with Keanu Reeves

"Cyberpunk 2077" is inching closer to release and developers CD Projekt Red have unveiled a suite of new details about the highly-anticipated video game, including an anime series for Netflix.

It’s been nearly a year since the last info dump for the highly-anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” video game. Polish developer CD Projekt Red unveiled a suite of new information about the upcoming game in a 25-minute video on Thursday, including a new gameplay trailer and a surprise announcement that Netflix will premiere an anime based on the game’s world in 2022.

“Cyberpunk 2077,” which features Keanu Reeves in a starring role and hails from the developers behind the popular “The Witcher” video games, has been billed as a sprawling, gritty open world adventure set in a futuristic dystopia where people modify their bodies with cybernetic implants. Players will play as V, a customizable mercenary who is on the hunt for an implant that could offer immortality. “Cyberpunk 2077,” first announced in 2012 and based on the tabletop role-playing game that was first released in 1988, has been delayed multiple times but is scheduled to release on November 19 on Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Google’s Stadia cloud service.

The game’s new trailer boasts a variety of diverse landscapes, action, and plot threads, which range from driving around an arid wasteland to enacting shady deals in dingy underground clubs and a handful of intense combat sequences. The video also included a brief snippet of Reeves’ character, a punk rock anarchist who resides inside the player character’s head. Additional “Cyberpunk 2077” details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

As for the upcoming Netflix series, CD Projekt Red announced that the developer has partnered with the Japan-based Studio Trigger (“Kill la Kill,” “Promare”) to create a 10-episode “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” anime series. The anime is being billed as a spin-off and won’t be an adaption of the video game’s story, but other details about the project are under wraps. While more concrete information about the series is likely a ways off, that’s unlikely to blunt enthusiasm for the project, given Netflix’s success with “The Witcher,” another mature franchise that CD Projekt Red helped popularize. Netflix released the Henry Cavill-led “The Witcher” last December and is expected to release an anime based on the fantasy adventure franchise sometime in the future. Production on “The Witcher” Season 2 is scheduled to resume in August.

Check out the new “Cyberpunk 2077” trailer and other new details about the game in the video below:

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.